Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-47.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $598.13M (+33.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, HI has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.