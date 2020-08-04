Microsoft (MSFT -1.8% ) will launch its cloud-based game streaming service on September 15 in 22 markets for Android. An iOS launch date wasn't provided.

Project xCloud will be included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which includes access to PC and console games plus Xbox Live Gold for $14.99/month.

Google and Nvidia compete with Microsoft in the cloud-based gaming space.

Microsoft will release its Xbox Series X console later this year and is focusing more on subscriptions than exclusive titles in its battle against Sony's forthcoming PlayStation 5.

In Microsoft's recent fiscal Q4 report, Xbox-related products and services revenue grew 68% Y/Y, driven by a pandemic tailwind.