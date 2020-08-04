Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (+41.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $208.4M (+22.2% Y/Y).

Adjusted EBITDA estimate of $169.1M.

Over the last 2 years, FNV has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.