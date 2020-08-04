Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is set to make semiconductors related to next-gen communications, application processing and sensors for Cisco Systems (CSCO +0.3% ) and Google (GOOG -0.8% , GOOGL -0.9% ) after receiving orders from the two companies, South Korea's Electronic Times reports.

It points to an uptick in foundry momentum for Samsung, which received the orders early this year, according to the report.

The company is working on a next-gen telecom chip for Samsung and is in the development phase. And its Google order concerns more than one chip, including reports Google is seeking a sensor to measure body movements, as well as an unprecedented application processor.

Samsung is set to do both design and production on the new chips, rather than consigned-out production.