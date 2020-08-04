Credit Suisse lays out four ways that Aptiv (APTV +1.1% ) could see an acceleration in investor interest.

The firm says the EV narrative could bring in more buyers, further bolt-on M&A could be unveiled, APTV could be viewed as an AV play and APTV could be viewed in a broad sense as the best way to bet on an auto industry recovery.

CS keeps an Outperform rating on Aptiv and ups its price target of $91. While 19 out of 25 investment firms covering the stock have a Buy-equivalent rating, the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on APTV is only Neutral due to low marks for value and growth.