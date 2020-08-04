CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.38 (-13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.36B (-5.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CDW has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.