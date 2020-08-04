Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (-53.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $709.31M (-19.9% Y/Y).

Analysts estimate adjusted EBITDA of $163.3M.

Over the last 2 years, ALB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward.