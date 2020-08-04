Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (-21.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $638.7M (-2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CRL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward.