Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-26.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $706.99M (-17.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TRMB has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.