Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.24 (-12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.44B (-2.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, CTVA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.

