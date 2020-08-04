"In 1H20, we saw 77% of our new customers connecting to our HSD Only offering, up 57% Y/Y. Furthermore 40% of these new customers subscribed to higher speed tiers of 500MB or 1 Gig. Our compelling add-on service, Whole-Home WiFi, showed higher take rates in Q2 (+17.8 percentage points Y/Y). As more customers choose WOW!’s broadband service, they reinforce our strategic shift, which we expect to benefit margins in future quarters as legacy video subscriptions decrease," WideOpenWest (WOW +13.0% ) CEO Teresa Elder commented,

For Q2, total subscribers 844,500 (+4.3% Y/Y); revenue of $282M (-2.7% Y/Y) due to lower advertising revenue and a shift in service offering mix.

In the broadband services segment, total HSD RGUs rose 5.5% to 805,600; HSD revenue increased 5.3% to $137.3M.

Business service subscription revenue $35.5M (+3.5% Y/Y).

Edge-Out projects totaled 189.7K homes passed and 45.2K subscribers since inception.

In Q2, 38.7% of high-speed only connect came through our online channel indicating second largest channel for new customers. (Read More: Q2 Earnings Transcript)

Net income of $2.2M or $0.03/share vs. $9.7M or $0.12/share.

Adj. EBITDA of $101.3M (-6.9% Y/Y); indicating an estimated $7.6M impact of COVID-19.

Q2 capital expenditure of $57.2M (-7.3% Y/Y); total outstanding amount of long-term debt and finance lease obligations was $2.32B, and cash balance of $39.6M;

John Rego and Shannon Campain joined as CFO and CCO respectively; Gunjan Bhow, Global Chief Digital Officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance, was elected to the board.

Previously: WideOpenWest EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue