Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $118.64M (-2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALRM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.