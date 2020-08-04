The European Union Aviation Safety Agency says it is still waiting to conduct its own test flights before its commercial ban on flights of Boeing's (BA +2.2% ) 737 MAX can be lifted in Europe, adding that the U.S. company has more work to do before ending its 17-month-old safety ban.

"In general, good progress has been made but there is still some work which Boeing needs to complete," the EASA says without elaborating, but adding that "in common with the FAA, we cannot yet predict a firm schedule for the return to service and the ungrounding of the aircraft in Europe."

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration yesterday issued a proposed directive requiring four design or operating changes, in a move which could lead to the agency lifting its grounding order on the MAX later this year.