Tropical Storm Isaias unleashes torrential rain and leaves hundreds of thousands of residents of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut without power.

Consolidated Edison (ED -0.1% ) reports power outages in all five New York City boroughs, with Staten Island hit hardest with 20K homes without electricity, with more than 14K reported outages in Queens and 12K in Brooklyn.

FirstEnergy's (FE +0.9% ) Jersey Central Power & Light says ~350K households in New Jersey are in the dark.

PBF Energy's (PBF +0.8% ) Delaware City oil terminal reportedly is operating and accepting trucks for loading after power was restored earlier today.

Phillips 66's (PSX +1.3% ) Tremley Point oil terminal in New Jersey reportedly is restoring operations following power outages.

If it sustains its speed of 70 mph gusts, Isaias would be the strongest storm to hit the tri-state area since superstorm Sandy in 2012.