LyondellBasell (LYB +4.7% ) moves nicely higher as Bank of America upgrades shares to Neutral from Underperform with a $68 price target, raised from $59, citing the stock's relative weakness vs. peers despite a similar net reduction to forecasts, a sustainable dividend and market multiples shifting higher.

Despite pressure on Q2 earnings, LyondellBasell managed to generate $700M in free cash during the quarter, BofA's Steve Byrne notes.

Although the company may need to borrow to pay its dividend through year-end 2020, prospects appear brighter for 2021, the analyst says.

"We refrain from getting more bullish as we see headwinds from global polyethylene capacity expansions as keeping a lid on profit growth overall," Byrne writes.

LYB's average Wall Street analyst rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish or Very Bullish.