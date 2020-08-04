Are all-time low rates the key to keeping megacap momentum going?

Megacaps keep cruising higher, taking the main indexes in or close to record territory with them. But could a spike rates derail this freight train?

Interest rates are pushing into all-time lows again today, with Treasury yields down across the board. The 10-year yield is holding just above 0.5% and real 10-year rates are at -1.05%.

The Fed’s promise to do whatever it takes to restore growth and not even think about interest rates means no support for yields.

“The Fed is forcing you … into buying equities,” says Michael Purvis, CEO of Tallbacken Capital Advisors

The S&P could reach 3,700, another 12%, by the end of the year, driven by the dominant megacap companies that also boast “consistent earnings growth,” Purvis told Blomberg.

But this run into the end of the year is “predicated on the super-suppressed bond yields” and if the 10-year yield gets to 1% to 1.25% “this framework falls apart real fast”, he said.

There are fundamental reasons why these low rates will benefit megacaps, clearly illustrated by Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) recent move to secure $10B in debt.

Its five-year bond priced at 0.45% (far lower than the 0.8% paid by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Pfizer when they recently raised five-year debt). The seven-year portion of Alphabet's sale had a record-low yield of 0.8% and the 40-year debt had a yield of 2.25%, also besting levels set by Amazon in June.

On the other hand, the Fab 5 aren’t exactly short of cash. If Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) buys TikTok it wouldn’t need to look further than the $136B in cash and short-term investments it has on hand. In fact, its market cap rose $92B just on the expectation of the deal.

MSFT cash and short-term investments

But ultra-low rates do give legs to the There Is No Alternative (TINA) trade, with loads of cash looking for any kind of return and seeing growth equities as the place to be.

For a historical perspective, there have been many comparisons about the current megacap gains and the dot-com era. The Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) was recently at a level above its 100-day MA not seen since that peak in March 2000.

Back in March 2000, the fed funds rate stood at 5.85% and the 10-year Treasury yield was at 6.4%. In the subsequent crash of the Nasdaq, the Fed brough its rate sharply down, but 10-year yields remained comfortably above 4%.