Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) said it doesn't expect the COVID-19 pandemic to have a material adverse effect on its financial condition.

To date, MNR agreed to defer $438K of rent, representing a 31 basis point impact on annual base rent.

Still, the future effects of the pandemic's impact are uncertain, MNR said.

Collected 100% of rent for March, 99.6% for April, 97.9% for May, 99.4% for June, and 99.6% for July.

Expects August rent collections of 99.6%.

Fiscal Q3 FFO per share of 20 cents vs. consensus estimate of 21 cents.

Compares with 22 cents in Q2 and 21 cents in Q3 2019.

Q3 rental revenue of $35.4M for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compares with $34.9M in Q2 and $33.1M in Q3 2019.

Q3 revenue of $41.8M falls short of consensus of $42.9M and compares with $38.5M in the year-ago quarter.

Portfolio occupancy during the quarter was 99.4%, up 50 basis points from a year ago.

Q3 net operating income of $35.2M vs. $32.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total expenses of $21.3M, up from $19.7M a year ago.

Conference call on Aug. 5 at 10:00 AM ET.

