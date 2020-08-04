Taseko Mines (TGB +3.8% ) says that it has been informed that the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality will issue the draft aquifer protection permit (APP) for the Florence commercial production facility, on Thursday 6 August.

"The issuance of this important permit is a confirmation by the state regulator that the Florence Copper in-situ mining process is environmentally safe", said CEO Russell Hallbauer

The company says that the Florence project will produce an average of 85M pounds a year of copper, increasing Taseko’s attributable yearly copper output to about 190M pounds a year.

At an installed capacity of $4,700/ton, Florence Copper is considered one of the lowest capital intensity copper projects in the world.