Continental Resources (CLR -4% ) says it plans to resume most curtailed production, after shutting 70% of its oil output in the spring when prices and fuel demand collapsed.

Continental said during its earnings conference call that its costs are running ~$1,500 per well to resume production, and reopened wells showed double their earlier flow rates.

Supply and demand are rebalancing, but current prices near $40/bbl are not enough for long-term growth in U.S. production, Chairman and founder Harold Hamm said.

The company also said it believed a court decision to shut and drain the 570K bbl/day Dakota Access Pipeline would be stayed, but it would see minimal impact on its production if the pipeline is closed.

Continental reported a larger than forecast Q2 loss and an 85% plunge in Y/Y revenues to $175K.