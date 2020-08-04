LendingClub's (NYSE:LC) Q2 loss widened more than expected as origination levels declined, reflecting the economic impact of COVID-19, its tighter underwriting standards, and its decision to pause capital markets activities to preserve liquidity.

Q2 adjusted net loss of 60 cents per share came in worse than the average analyst estimate of a 54 cent loss.

Compares with adjusted net loss of 44 cents in Q1 and loss of 1 cent in Q2 2019.

Q2 loan originations of $425.8M, down 90% Y/Y.

Q2 net revenue of $43.9M falls short of the $59.5M consensus and fell 77% Y/Y.

Q2 adjusted EBITDA of -$27.6M vs. Visible Alpha estimate of -$21.8M.

As of June 30, 2020, net cash and other financial assets totaled $564.1M vs. $690.7M at June 30, 2019.

