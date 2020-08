For Q2, Henry Schein (HSIC -2.5% ) reported Q2 revenue of $1.68B ( -31.2% Y/Y ), beating consensus by $300M.

Drop in revenue was mainly due to the impact of pandemic and acquisitions remained immaterial.

Sales breakup: Dental sales -41.2%, Medical sales -11.4%, Technology and Value-Added Services sales -15.9%.

GAAP net loss was $11.4M, or EPS loss of $0.08 Non-GAAP income of $0.6M or EPS of $0 vs Q2 2019 non-GAAP EPS of $0.84.

