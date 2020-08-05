STORE Capital Q3 FFO misses; rent collections improve in July
- STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 44 cents trails the average analyst estimate of 45 cents and compares with Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 49 cents and 50 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Collected 73% of Q2 contract rents and interest; less than 2% of rents are unresolved.
- Has collected 85% of rent for July.
- 92% of its properties are open for its tenants to conduct business vs. 65% in April.
- Q2 revenue of $168.3M vs. consensus of $163.8M, and compares with $177.9M in Q1 and $163.8M in Q2 2019.
- Q2 total expenses of $128.1M vs. $110.7M a year ago.
- Ended quarter with occupancy rate of 99.5%.
- Conference call at 12:00 PM ET.
