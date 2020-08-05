Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) entered into three non-mark-to-market facilities to finance ~$2B of its non-agency portfolio and a limited mark-to-market facility to finance ~$611M of non-agency securities during the quarter.

"As a result of these actions approximately 54% of our non-agency borrowings are not subject to full mark-to-market risk," the company said.

Q2 core EPS of 32 cents vs. average analyst estimate of 31 cents and 56 cents in Q1 and 53 cents in Q2 2019.

Q2 net interest income of $116.7M vs. $158.2M in Q1 and $141.8M in Q2 2019; economic net interest income of $121.0M vs. $150.5M in Q1 and $143.5M in Q2 2019.

GAAP book value of $10.63 per common share

Q2 decrease in provision for credit losses of $4.50M vs. and increase in PCL of $6.3M in Q1.

Total assets at June 30, 2020 were $18.45B vs. $29.24B at March 31, 2020; total liabilities of $15.1B at June 30, 2020 vs. $16.00B at March 31, 2020.

Q2 return on average equity of -6.62% vs. -41.21% in Q1 and +5.93% in Q2 2019.

