ETFs tied to energy infrastructure enjoy strong gains, as oil prices (CL1:COM) reversed early losses to settle higher; September WTI settled +1.7% to $41.70/bbl, while October Brent +0.6% to $44.43/bbl.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX), Van Eck Vectors Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC) and Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) all are surging ~4% and on track for their best week since June 5.

"Oil again rejected the sub-$40/bbl area as talk starts to circulate that we could see a significant draw down in U.S. crude oil inventory," according to Price Futures analyst Phil Flynn.

U.S. crude inventories fell 10.6M barrels last week, the largest drop of the year, and the analyst consensus estimate sees this week's EIA crude inventories shedding another 4.1M barrels.

