Starwood Property focuses on solidifying balance sheet in Q2
Aug. 05, 2020
- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Q2 core EPS of 43 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 41 cents, but falls from 55 cents in Q1.
- "Since March, we have erred on the side of caution and are only making occasional investments that we find decidedly compelling," said Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht.
- Instead, the company has focused on its balance sheet; has more than $800M of cash and undrawn debt capacity, after paying its full dividend the past two quarters, deleveraging its balance sheet by more than $350M and reducing future funding obligations by more than $700M.
- "All this caution has and will probably continue to reduce our earnings until our capital deployment returns to more normalized levels," Sternlicht said.
- Q2 revenue of $265.6M vs. consensus estimate of $289.9M and $312.6M in Q1.
- Undepreciated book value per outstanding share of $17.03, up 9 cents during the quarter.
- Capital deployment of $332M in Commercial and Residential Lending.
- Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.
