Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD +5.7% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $54 price target, up from $45, at RBC, which sees the company maintaining a key role in the $10B rocket launch market.

Aerojet's "position as the leading propulsion provider aligns the product portfolio with the defense verticals most likely to reap the benefits of sustained support in the current budget environment," RBC's Michael Eisen writes.

The company is "well positioned" in its missile defense, which makes up ~60% of its sales, and "holds strong" in its position in the space industry, which makes up the other 40% of its sales, Eisen says.

AJRD's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.