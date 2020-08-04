At the request of the Italian government, U.S. private equity firm KKR (KKR +1.1% ) agrees to extend a binding offer for a minority stake in Telecom Italia's (OTC:TI +5.2% ) (OTCPK:TIAJF) secondary grid until the end of August, Reuters reports, citing two people close to the matter.

KKR agreed that its deal for a stake in the last-mile network should be part of a broader plan to create a national ultrafast broadband system by connecting TIM's network assets with those of smaller state-controlled rival Open Fiber, one of the people said.

Open Fiber, a wholesale broadband business jointly controlled by government-controlled utility Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY +0.4% ) and state lender CDP, have been in talks for more than a year on how to combine their assets. So far, they haven't come to an agreement.

Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri asked the firms last month to draft a memorandum of understanding by the end of July, but sources told Reuters the parties needed more time to reach a deal.

Previously: Telecom Italia still open to combo with Open Fiber - CEO (Jan. 23)