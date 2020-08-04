Stocks up slightly amid record high gold and low rates

The market ended slightly higher in non-committal trade, although there was a lot of action away from equities.

The S&P closed up 0.4% , the Dow rose 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite finished up 0.4% . The Nasdaq is up 21.8% for the year.

The performance was an example of the importance of tech to the market. The sector staged a very late rally, reversing losses to end up 0.15% and the major indexes moved from little changed to a modest gain.

Nine of the 11 S&P sectors were in the green.

But away from stocks, spot gold (XAUUSD:CUR) closed above $2,000/oz., setting a new record. One reason for the yellow metal's rise was ever-falling interest rates, where the 10-year yield dropped to 0.51%, off more than 5 basis.

Real Estate climbed thanks to those dropping rates and takeover talk for Host Hotels.

Energy was the leading sector, up 2.4%. A rise in crude prices on Mideast jitters after an explosion in Beirut and anticipation of another big drawdown in inventories tomorrow. That brought MLP ETFs to 2-month highs.

The back-to-work sector saw some buying interest as well. McDonald's was one of the outperformers in the Dow components.