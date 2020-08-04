Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) reports an adjusted EBITDA loss of $46.98M in Q2 off solar revenue of $36K

Looking ahead, Nikola says it intends to begin fleet testing Tre BEV units in 2021 with select customers and partners. The company says the data received from the fleet testing program will be critical as it move toward low volume production of the Nikola Tre BEV.

Shares of Nikola are down 1.91% AH% after rising 6.44% during the regular session.

