Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) declares $0.368/share quarterly dividend, 0.1% increase from prior dividend of $0.367.

Forward yield 1.37%

Payable Sept. 4; for shareholders of record Aug. 21; ex-div Aug. 20.

“Microchip’s financial performance in the June 2020 quarter was strong given the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic driving very uncertain economic conditions,” said Steve Sanghi, CEO. “Our Board is pleased to declare an increase in our quarterly dividend to a record 36.8 cents per share, which continues to reflect confidence in the cash-generating capability of our business, as well as our ongoing commitment to returning value to our stockholders.”

