Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is currently reversed up 2% in early, choppy postmarket reaction to fiscal Q3 earnings, where revenues slipped even worse than expected, though it turned a non-GAAP profit after excluding certain items.

While revenues were widely expected to crater (estimates have been revised down heavily) - and they did drop nearly 42% - for this report all eyes were looking for a bright spot from Disney Plus numbers: They came in at 57.5M vs. last quarter's 33.5M, but below estimates for 59.4M.

And while the COVID-19 pandemic has hit multiple areas of the business, it had a $3.5B impact on the operating income of the Parks, Experiences and Products segment, the company says.

On a GAAP basis, EPS fell to -$2.61 vs. a prior-year $0.79.

Revenue by segment: Media Networks, $6.56B (down 2%); Parks, Experiences and Products, $983M (down 85%); Studio Entertainment, $1.74B (down 55%); Direct-to-Consumer and International, $3.97B (up 2%).

Operating income by segment: Media Networks, $3.15B (up 48%); Parks, Experiences and Products, -$1.96B; Studio Entertainment, $668M (down 16%); Direct-to-Consumer and International, -$706M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

