Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) rallies after sailing past estimates on both lines of its FQ1 report.

The retailer says same-store sales were down 14.9% during the quarter to top the consensus expectation for a drop of 26.9%. The comp sales mark comprised of a decrease in retail store same store sales of 27.1% and an increase in e-commerce sales of 51.9%.

Gross profit plunged to 27.2% of sales from 33.5% a year ago. The decrease was driven by 430 bps of deleverage in buying and occupancy costs and a 200 bp decline in merchandise margin rate. The deleverage in buying and occupancy costs was primarily a result of lower volume sales. Merchandise margin declined 200 bps primarily as a result of outsized growth in the e-commerce channel as a percent of sales.

Boot Barn did not issue any formal guidance due to the pandemic.