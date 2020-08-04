Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is down 2.1% after hours following its beat on top and bottom lines and above-consensus bookings guidance in Q2 earnings.

Engagement hit a record, and bookings grew nearly 72% Y/Y and blew away estimates ($2.08B vs. $1.7B expected).

Non-GAAP operating margin was 42%.

Q2 operating cash flow was $768M (trailing 12 months OCF came to $2.14B).

Among detailed highlights, Call of Duty in-game net bookings more than doubled from last quarter, and came to nearly five times last year's quarterly total. And CoD Mobile saw "strong sequential growth in engagement and player investment."

It's expecting that even as pandemic tailwinds moderate, it can build on a new higher base: "In the second half of the year, we expect to launch major new content into key franchises with meaningfully larger audiences than we have seen previously, creating the opportunity for strong financial performance."

For Q3, it's guiding to bookings of $1.65B (above consensus for $1.4B). For the full year, it sees bookings of $7.625B (above consensus for $7.2B).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

