Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) reports revenue jumped 69% Y/Y in Q2 to $113.3M despite softer demand from the foodservice channel. Growth in volume sold during the quarter was driven mainly by increased retail channel sales, resulting from distribution gains both domestically and abroad, higher sales velocities at existing retail customers, and contribution from new product introductions.

Gross profit rose to 34.9% sales vs. 33.8% a year ago and 33.9% consensus. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to direct materials and packaging input cost savings, direct labor efficiencies and an increase in the volume of products sold/

Net income was $2.3M vs. -$76.6M a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $11.7M vs. $7.4M consensus.

Beyond Meat keeps its full-year guidance suspended due to COVID-19.

Shares of Beyond Meat are down 6.01% in AH trading to $132.89 to give back most of the gain from the last week.

