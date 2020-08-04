Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) +1.8% after-hours following a smaller than forecast Q2 loss and raising full-year production guidance.

The company also unveiled plans to cut G&A and other cash costs by $300M/year, reduce debt balances by as much as $1.5B and return cash to shareholders via a $100M special dividend.

Devon and Banpu Kalnin Ventures plan to accelerate the scheduled closing date of the Barnett Shale asset sale to Oct. 1 from the previously arranged date of Dec. 31; the company expects to receive $300M at closing.

Q2 oil production rose 6% Y/Y to 153K bbl/day and topped the company's guidance midpoint by 3K, due to better than expected base production performance in the Eagle Ford and Anadarko Basin.

The company's operating costs improved 14% Y/Y to $13.92/boe.

Driven by capital efficiency gains in its Delaware Basin operations, Devon trims its FY 2020 E&P capital spending guidance by $25M at the midpoint to $950M-$1B.

The company also raises its full-year oil production forecast to 148K-152K bbl/day, citing strong base production performance across its portfolio, although Q3 output will drop to 138K-143K bbl/day due to timing of completion activity.

