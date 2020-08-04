Microchip (NASDAQ:MCHP) slides 7.3% after fiscal Q1 beats, a dividend increase, and in-line outlook.

Net sales fell 1.3% sequentially and 1% Y/Y to $1.31B. MCHP had guided a sequential drop of flat to 6%.

The company saw strength in data center, computing, and medical devices related to COVID-19 but experienced the industry-wide weakness in autos.

Days of inventory reduced from 122 to 117 since last quarter, falling within MCHP's target of 115 to 120 days.

Gross margin was 61.7% and operating margin was 38.6%.

Cash flow from operations totaled $501.8M.

Microchip paid down $394M in debt in the quarter.

For Q2, the company sees $1.205-1.31B in revenue (consensus: $1.28B) and $1.30-.1.52 EPS (consensus: $1.41)

Press release.