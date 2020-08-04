On Disney's (NYSE:DIS) Q3 earnings call, CEO Bob Chapek dropped a potentially positive bombshell for beaten-down investors: It will put Mulan out on Disney Plus in the U.S. and other markets Sept. 4.

The film will come at a premium access price of $29.99 in the U.S., varying slightly in other countries.

The company is making concurrent plans for a theatrical release of Mulan in some markets. Chapek signals the PVOD release is a pandemic anomaly and not S.O.P. for the future.

He had other early welcome news for beaten-down investors, noting that some television and film productions have resumed, both at home and abroad.

Notably, the quarterly report's Disney Plus subscriber numbers didn't quite account for adds coming close to the July 3 release of the film of Broadway hit Hamilton; the company says as of yesterday, Disney Plus subscribers are over 60.5M, vs. the quarterly report's 57.5M.

The streaming service will be available in "nine of the 10 top economies of the world" by the end of 2020.