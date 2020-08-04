WW International (NASDAQ:WW) is down 5.85% in AH trading after missing with both lines of its Q2 report.

Total paid weeks in Q2 were up 5.1%. driven by digital growth across all major geographic markets.

WW is talking up the digital side of the business after ending the quarter with an all-time high number of subscribers.

CEO Mindy Grossman: "We ended the quarter with our highest-ever Q2 subscriber base of 5.0 million, driven by a record level of digital subscribers, which were up 23% year-over-year. These milestones combined with the strength in digital revenues and our high margins are all testament to the work of our teams and talent around the world."

