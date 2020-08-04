Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) +2.2% after-hours despite reporting a large Q2 loss and a 55% Y/Y reduction in revenues, as the company says it plans to pay a variable dividend in addition to regular distributions, to be specified at a later date.

The company says it is initiating a new strategy of reinvesting 70%-80% of cash flow, prioritizing free cash flow generation and return of capital while maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Pioneer forecasts Q3 oil production of 191K-201K bbl/day and total production of 341K-356K boe/day, with production costs averaging $6.25-$7.75/boe.

For the full-year, Pioneer raises guidance for oil production to 203K-213K bbl/day and total production to 356K-371K boe/day.

The company maintains its 2020 total capital budget outlook of $1.4B-$1.6B.