Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) says it will not pay a cash distribution to unitholders for Auguyst, the seventh straight month the trust has been unable to do so.

Based on a calculation of net profits generated in June, monthly results came in at a shortfall of ~$142K.

Based on the trust's estimate of its ARO attributable to the net profits interest, deductions relating to estimated ARO are likely to eliminate the likelihood of any distributions to unitholders for the foreseeable future.