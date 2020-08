Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) reports case sales fell 2.2% in Q2 and average net sales per case rose to $9.30 from $9.18.

Gross margin was 60.3% of sales vs. 59.9% a year ago.

Operating income came in at $407M vs. $379M a year ago.

CEO update: "We remain pleased with our performance in the second quarter. EMEA sales were more impacted in the quarter, and especially so in our Strategic Brands, but overall, we are experiencing sequential improvements each month. Our supply chain remains intact, and we are continuing to service our customers."

No guidance was issued by Monster.

MNST is up 2.42% AH to $79.90.

