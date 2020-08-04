The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 8.59M barrels of oil for the week ending July 31.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 1.75M barrels, distillate inventories show a build of 3.82M barrels and Cushing inventories show a build of 1.63M barrels.

Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 4.1M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

September WTI (CL1:COM) recently traded electronically at $41.58/bbl after settling today at $41.70/bbl.