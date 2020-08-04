Allstate (NYSE:ALL) gains 2.9% in after-hours trading after Q2 adjusted EPS of $2.46 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.62.

Compares with $2.18 in the year-ago quarter.

Property-liability combined ratio of 89.8 more than offset the negative pandemic impact on reported investment income and life mortality, Allstate Chairman, President and CEO Tom Wilson said.

Q2 underlying combined ratio of 76.8 vs. 84.4 in Q2 2019.

Q2 property-liability premiums written of $9.17B rose 1.4% Y/Y, driven by premium and policy growth in Allstate brand personal lines.

Recorded $738M expense for shelter-in-place payback to auto policyholders.

Q2 net investment income of $409M dropped 57% Y/Y on lower performance-based portfolio results.

Q2 catastrophe losses of $1.19B increased 11% Y/Y.

Conference call on Aug. 5 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Allstate EPS beats by $0.84, beats on revenue (Aug. 4)