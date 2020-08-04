The news on Disney's (NYSE:DIS) earnings call that it was pushing Mulan to premium video on demand via its own Disney Plus offering isn't doing any favors for movie-theater companies: After hours, AMC is -2.4% ; Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) is -2.4% ; IMAX -2% .

Among other tidbits, CFO Christine McCarthy notes that Disney Plus ARPU is $4.62; it would be $5.31 excluding its Indian platform, Disney Plus Hotstar. ESPN Plus is seeing subscriber growth as well as an increase in UFC pay-per-view.

Fiscal 2020 has an extra, 53rd week, and McCarthy actually expects a "modest adverse impact" from the extra week, due to effects from sports playoffs expected to land in that 53rd week.

Meanwhile, in the Parks division, "upside from reopening is less than originally expected" due largely to the surge of COVID-19 in Florida.

She says 2020 capex will be $700M lower than last year, due to lower spending at domestic parks and resorts.

On the fundamental question of whether Mulan could have been dropped into the base Disney Plus offering rather than at a premium - and thus drive ARPU rather than incremental revenue - Chapek says as is well known, Disney's tentpoles "can be fairly expensive to make and produce, to get the quality" expected by Disney and consumers. Rather than just roll it into a free offering, "we thought we would give it a try ... to try to recapture some of that investment that we've got."

"We're gonna have a chance to learn from this," Chapeak notes, adding that the $30 premium access price not only offers Disney revenue from the transaction but "also acts as a fairly large stimulus to sign up for Disney Plus."