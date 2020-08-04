Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) -3.7% after-hours following a large Q2 GAAP loss, as revenues fell 6% Y/Y and 39% Q/Q to $125M.

The loss included a $59.7M charge due to fair value changes related to convertible notes issued in March 2020.

Q2 adjusted gross margin was 39.6% vs. 34.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Enphase issues upside guidance for Q3, seeing revenues of $160M-$175M vs. $154M analyst consensus estimate, with adjusted gross margin of 37%-40%.

Enphase shares soared 12.6% in regular trading following SolarEdge Technologies' impressive Q2 results and Q3 guidance.