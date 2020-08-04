Fed is expected to commit to push inflation higher
- The Fed is close to wrapping up its policy framework review and that's expected to result in a firmer commitment to push inflation higher by pledging to keep interest rates low until inflation hits at least 2%.
- Fed officials have been suggesting they're willing to focus on "average inflation," which would tolerate inflation at above 2% for a time.
- Inflation now stands at closer to 1%. With the jobless rate at the highest level since the Great Depression, it's likely to take years for inflation to reach the 2% goal.
- The central bank could announce the results of the review as soon as September. At the last Fed press conference, Chair Jerome Powell said the review of policy communication and implementation would be completed "in the near future."
- Markets anticipate the Fed will hold a more accommodative stance that it took during the Great Recession.
- "We remain firmly of the view that this is a deeply consequential shift, even if it is one that has been seeping into Fed decision-making for some time, that will shape a different Fed reaction function in this cycle than in the last,” Krishna Guha, head of global policy and central bank strategy at Evercore ISI, told CNBC.
- Ed Yardeni, head of Yardeni Research, expects the Fed to "welcome inflation in a range of 2% up to 4% as a long overdue offset to inflation running below 2% for so long in the past."
- Such a move would be "wildly bullish" for alternative asset classes, especially growth stocks and precious metals such as gold and silver.
- Guha sees the move resulting in "real yields persistently lower, the dollar lower, volatility lower, credit spreads lower, and equities higher."
