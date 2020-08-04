Triumph (NYSE:TGI), -3.7% AH, intends to offer $600M principal amount of senior secured first lien notes due 2024.

Notes will be guaranteed by subsidiaries that guaranty certain of Triumph's other indebtedness, including its 5.250% senior notes due 2022, 6.250% senior secured notes due 2024 and 7.750% senior notes due 2025.

Proceeds will be used to repay the loans and other outstanding amounts under, terminate its revolving credit facility and to cash collateralize the letters of credit issued thereunder, to pay accrued interest, fees and expenses; and for general corporate purposes.

