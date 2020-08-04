Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has turned 5% lower postmarket following its beat on top and bottom lines in Q2 earnings (and the company's conference call, prior to which the stock was higher).

Revenues fell by double digits (to $540.6M) as a near-18% drop in core product sales were only partly offset by an increase in service revenues.

But non-GAAP gross margin was flat at 64.7%, and net income dipped to $167M from a year-ago $198.6M.

Revenue breakout: Product, $421.4M (down 17.9%); Service, $119.2M (up 25.2%).

I am definitely pleased with our quarterly performance and proud of the tenacity shown by the Arista team in the face of the challenging pandemic era we live in," says CEO Jayshree Ullal. "Arista's market position has been reinforced as we were placed in the leader’s category by two renowned market analyst firms.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $570M-$590M (above consensus for $564.4M), gross margin of 63-65%, and operating margin of about 37%.

Press release