Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) +7.4% after-hours on news of a new contract with Algeria's NAFTAL, the state owned agency for the distribution and sale of oil and gas, to supply 30K liquefied petroleum gas systems.

Westport says the pact extends a long partnership between its Italian MTM subsidiary and NAFTAL that already has deployed more than 90K LPG systems in the last four years.

Algeria currently has a fleet of 320K LPG vehicles supported by a network of 680 filling stations, a market projected to grow to 1.3M LPG vehicles by 2024.

Westport's MTM subsidiary recently secured a six-year, €15M term loan from UniCredit.