Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is 10.3% lower after hours following its Q2 earnings report, where bookings hit quarterly records in its Growth Games and the company raised full-year bookings guidance but it turned a surprise loss.

Bookings rose 79% to $182M, including the records in Design Home, Covet Fashion and Tap Sports Baseball. And in its first full quarter, Disney's Sorcerer's Arena generated $22.1M in bookings.

“The second quarter financial results were the best in Glu’s history,” says CEO Nick Earl, Chief Executive Officer. “This progress reinforces our growth objective of stacking bookings that scale and increase profitability over time."

Gross margin dipped only slightly, to 64.3% from 64.6%, but the company dipped to a net loss of $8.6M from a year-ago gain of $2.5M - as expenses rose sharply, particularly in sales and marketing (up 86%).

Cash is at $283.1M, offering "flexibility for organic and external growth opportunities," the company says.

For Q3, it's guiding to bookings of $130M-$135M (above consensus for $127.8M). For the full year, it's forecasting bookings of $538M-$548M (above expectations for $528.3M).

